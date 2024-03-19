HSL, Maybank announce ‘Home+Reno’ loan programme

KUCHING (March 19): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) and Maybank have announced the ‘Home+Reno’ loan programme for the Samariang Aman 3 units in Petra Jaya here.

This financing structure allows for a 120 per cent margin, making it more convenient for homebuyers to move into their new properties with the added financial resources.

“HSL is delighted that Maybank has introduced the programme for Samariang Aman 3, which is our best-selling housing project over the past two decades.

“This programme applies to all of Samariang Aman 3 units, including the first block of 638 units,” said HSL senior property development manager Tay Chiok Kee in a press conference yesterday.

According to him, the Samariang Aman 3 comprises only landed houses of all types, including terraced and semi-detached in single and two-storey options.

Adding on, Tay said building on the success of Samariang Aman and Samariang Aman 2, Samariang Aman 3 would still uphold the highest standards set for master-planning and design.

Strategically located near schools, government offices and national parks, Samariang Aman 3 will have over 3,100 houses upon completion.

“Additionally, a 31-acre central park with jogging and biking trails is being built to enhance the healthy and green living of the housing estate.

“The developer has also noted that buyers are responding positively to the selling points.

“For instance, the units around the central park were the first to be taken up; HSL is now gearing up for the launch of the new ‘Garden Home’ showhouse between Hari Raya and Labour Day this year,” said Tay.

In his remarks, Maybank regional director Abang Jamili Abang Julai said the 120-percent offer signified Maybank’s dedication in offering a full and well-rounded system for those wishing to own their own homes.

“The Maybank’s loan programme goes beyond the traditional mortgages, covering not just property purchases, but also interior decor costs, and at the same time, it meets home buyers’ changing needs for a personalised living space in their homeownership journey.

“We’re humanising financial services with innovative solutions like Maybank ‘MyDeco’ financing to meet these evolving needs.

“This partnership reflects our commitment in expanding in Sarawak by providing accessible and holistic solutions for homeownership.

“Specifically, Maybank MyDeco offers 30 per cent extra on top of Maybank-Maybank Islamic Home financing, up to RM250,000 per facility,” said Abang Jamili at the press conference.

Adding on, HSL sales and marketing assistant manager Angie Joan Daniel said the community in Samariang Aman had grown organically since the original development kicked off, with extended families choosing to live within the same neighbourhood.

“HSL also has many ‘repeat customers’ – a testament to customers’ confidence in HSL.

“Hence, partnering with Maybank in offer a 120-per cent financing margin is a perfect fit for Samariang Aman 3, especially as the newer phases include larger two-storey semi-detached houses.

“The HSL-Maybank collaboration will benefit home buyers the most. This is a ‘win-win-win’ synergy,” said Angie.