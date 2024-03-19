Johor Regent calls for stern action over ‘Allah’ socks issue, says matter should not be taken lightly

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today urged authorities to enforce stern action over the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them, to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tunku Ismail said that the issue cannot be viewed lightly.

“I view this issue seriously and hope that it does not affect the nation’s harmony,” he said.

Convenience store chain KK Mart is currently under investigation over the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them.

“Regarding the recent issue, I urge the authorities to take stern action on the said matter and ensure that such issues do not happen again.

“The Allah word is a holy word that is highly regarded in the hearts of Muslims,” Tunku Ismail said.

The Home Ministry yesterday said it will continue probing convenience store chain KK Mart over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on it, despite the store’s apology on the matter, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told Parliament.

Shamsul told the Dewan Rakyat that 36 police reports have already been lodged to date and one investigation paper has been opened under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 298A handles “causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”, punishable with imprisonment between two and five years.

Section 233 meanwhile is on the improper use of network facilities or network service.

National news agency Bernama reported that the socks were sold at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway and the issue had gone viral on social media since March 13.

KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai has since apologised over the issue. — Malay Mail