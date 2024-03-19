Kuching man who punched mum for trying to stop him fighting with wife jailed 5 months

KUCHING (March 19): A 24-year-old man was today sentenced to five months in prison after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here to punching his mother in the face.

Muhammad Arman Bohari made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Berayan after the charge of voluntarily causing hurt was read to him.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Pulo Ulu, Petra Jaya at around 6.30pm on March 14.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhammad Arman flew into a rage when his 46-year-old mother tried to stop him from fighting with his wife.

He then punched his mother on the right side of her face and also threw a knife in her direction, which she managed to evade.

He was arrested the next day following a police report lodged by his mother.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while Muhammad Arman was unrepresented by legal counsel.