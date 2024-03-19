Mawan: Better SDNU-DNC ties needed before co-hosting World Indigenous Peoples forum

KUCHING (March 19): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) needs to have deeper familiarisation and greater engagement with Dayak National Congress (DNC) before any decision is made to co-host the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples forum, said union president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

He said organising such a forum could create a ‘highly charged’ atmosphere and is not something that the two parties can rush into.

“We need to be very sure and thorough in our planning. We accept and appreciate DNC’s efforts and invitation with an open mind.

“We wish the DNC and all Dayak-based civil society organisations (CSOs) all the best in this commendable social endeavour,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The Pakan assemblyman, who is also an advisor in the Premier’s Office, said he conveyed this to SDNU during its supreme executive committee meeting here on Sunday.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples forum is slated for Aug 9 this year.

DNC president Richard Lias said recently they were seeking to collaborate with SDNU in co-hosting the event, and that SDNU as an umbrella body for Dayak associations should play a leading role.

Adding on, Mawan described the planned forum as a ‘noble platform’ to address issues faced by indigenous people globally.

However, he said SDNU may not be ready in terms of manpower and technical aptitude to host or co-host a forum of ‘such scale and intensity’.

“But in the not too distant future, expectations will be very high to have such collaborations to address the struggles of indigenous people, particularly the Dayak,” he added.

Mawan also said that SDNU would not be short of activities this year as apart from being a partner in the organisation of the upcoming annual state-level Gawai Dayak celebration in June here, it will also set up a Gawai Dayak Bazaar in May at its Rumah Dayak premises in Satok.

“SDNU will continue to initiate less intense activities to get to know or engage with our people via sports, economic, and cultural forums,” he said.