Miri housewife scammed of RM31,700 trying to buy second-hand items on Facebook

MIRI (March 19): A housewife in her 60s was made RM31,700 poorer after she fell victim to an online second-hand goods scam last week.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim lodged a report on the incident on Sunday.

“The victim was interested to buy second-hand items advertised on Facebook last month. On March 15, the suspect contacted the victim for the purchase of the items.

“The suspect then sent the victim a link for the victim to download an app for deposit payment of the items,” Alexson said in a statement.

He said the victim tried to log into the application using her internet banking password and username but failed.

“After that she found that money in her bank account had been deducted amounting to RM31,700,” said Alexson.

He added police are investigating the case under Section 402 of the Penal Code.