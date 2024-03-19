Organisations to hold choir vocal technique workshop next month

KUCHING (March 19): The Kuching Choral Society (KCS) in collaboration with Young Choral Academy (YCA) will be organising the ‘Suara Sarawak Choir Vocal Technique’s Workshop’ at i-CATS University College here from April 19 to 21.

According to a press release, the event aims to unite and refine the skills of music educators, student conductors, choir leaders, and vocal enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds across Sarawak.

The workshop will feature a comprehensive range of topics including vocal techniques, clinics, masterclasses, and a concert, spanning three days of immersive learning experiences.

Two esteemed personalities in the realm of choral and vocal music, namely Mak Chi Hoe – an award-winning choral conductor, singer, adjudicator and clinician – alongside Wendy Yong who is a renowned soprano hailing from Kuching, will be bringing their wealth of experience to the workshop.

With accolades spanning international performances and educational endeavours, Mak’s expertise promises to enrich participants’ understanding of choral vocal techniques and choral dynamics.

On the other hand, Yong, with a background in vocal performance and international performances, will be bringing a unique perspective to the art of solo singing.

Participants can anticipate a dynamic blend of lectures, interactive sessions, and practical demonstrations, culminating in a concert featuring Mak, Yong, the award-winning St Joseph’s Private School (SJPS) Chamber Choir, the KCS Choir conducted by Benedict JC Lo, and the You Ran Ladies Ensemble conducted by Wong Yung Fung.

Those interested to participate in the workshop can register here.

For further information, download the workshop’s information booklet.