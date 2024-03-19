Pertubuhan Insuran Sarawak re-elects Stephen Yii as president

KUCHING (March 19): Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad head (non-motor commercial lines, distribution) Stephen Yii was re-elected Pertubuhan Insuran Sarawak (PIS) president at the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

This will be Yii’s second term heading PIS, which represents both general and life insurance companies, brokers, agents, and adjusters.

Former president Tommy Li was reappointed advisor.

Both old and new faces were elected to the executive committee for the term 2024 to 2026.

They include honorary secretary Doris Chin and assistant honorary secretary Marie Isabelle Lim, as well as honorary treasurer Patrina Chin and assistant honorary treasurer Chiou Eng Ching.

Elected ordinary committee members were Franklin Alau, Alex Wong, Wong Chen Yi, Eric Phang, Abraham James Jamai, Felix Rozario, Ryan Poh, Adlance Smith Perry, and Jaylfynna Umang Janggu.

PIS was formed in 1979 and serves as a catalyst of the insurance industry in Sarawak.

It works to safeguard the public and members through engagement with stakeholders of various industries.