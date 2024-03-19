Rahmah sales alleviate financial burden, says Sibuti MP

MIRI (March 19): The Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR), offering selected goods at lower than regular market price, helps reduce the financial burden of the public, especially during Ramadan and ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

In stating this, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said PJR entails having selected goods brought to a designated location such as a community space to provide convenience and accessibility for the local residents.

“Such a programme would not be possible with the support from strategic partners such as participating retailers.

“Therefore, we are grateful for their support towards the government’s initiative to help the people,” said the Sibuti MP when visiting a mobile PJR held at Ocean Park Basketball Court, here last Saturday.

Accompanying him was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Miri chief Thomas Chua.

Adding on, Lukanisman said the PJR organised by KPDN is his parliamentary constituency had received encouraging response from the public.

PJR offers selected daily necessities at 10 to 30 per cent below market price.

Last week, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said KPDN would be expanding the PJR during Ramadan to cover 450 locations nationwide.

“Besides the sale of dry goods, PJR Ramadan will also include the sale of other daily necessities such as chicken, beef, fish and assorted seafood, rice and chicken eggs,” he said.