Police fly body of journalist from Sandakan to KK

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 19): The Royal Malaysia Police conducted a mercy flight to bring home the body of a journalist with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Nur Adika Bujang from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday morning.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the flight was proof of the close cooperation between the police force and the media, especially the late Nur Adika, who had significantly contributed to reporting news related to the Sabah police force.

“In situations like this, we help each other,” he said when Bernama contacted him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bernama Sabah Bureau chief Fadzli Ramli thanked Jauteh and the police force for their help in facilitating Nur Adika’s funeral with the mercy flight.

“The police and media especially Bernama Sabah have a close cooperation in various matters, especially in reporting crime prevention. Today, this close cooperation is once again demonstrated with the mercy flight assisting the family of our colleague,” he said.

The mercy flight using the Cessna Caravan CE208 aircraft, led by ASP Chan Chee Veng and assisted by Inspector Low Xi Hu, landed at the Sabah Police Air Operations Force base in Tanjung Aru at 11.10 am.

Nur Adika’s remains were laid to rest at the Belud Sadok Muslim Cemetery in Kinarut at 2.41 pm.

On Sunday, Nur Adika was found unresponsive at her home in Taman Perumahan IJM, Batu 6, Sandakan, before she was pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health.

Nur Adika served with Bernama as a journalist for nearly 20 years, beginning on October 31, 2005, and was appointed Sandakan correspondent on January 1, 2019. – Bernama