Police seize 21.7kg of meth worth RM716,000 in Miri, arrest six for drug trafficking (Video)

KUCHING (March 19): Police seized 21.7kg of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, worth RM716,000 during a raid on a house in Miri on Sunday and arrested six suspects for drug trafficking.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the suspects aged between 28 and 50 years included two women.

“Also seized during the raid were cash amounting to RM52,000, jewellery worth RM54,941.40, and four vehicles worth RM194,000, believed to be used by the suspects.

“Total seizures amounted to RM1.2 million. The drugs seized can cater to about 108,500 individuals,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

One of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while another had a prior record for illegal cockfighting.

On the modus operandi, Khaw said the syndicate had been active since early this year with supplies obtained from Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the syndicate would modify empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks by cutting their bottoms and inserting about 10 packs of drugs, packaged as tea, in each to prevent detection.

The tanks would then be delivered to a predetermined location before being sold to a neighbouring country, he said.

“The syndicate had also tasked one of the suspects to recruit other individuals to distribute the drugs with payment of RM20,000 for each delivery.

“One of the arrested suspects managed to recruit another suspect to conduct a delivery to Sri Aman with payment of RM30,000.

“We believe that the drugs were to be used by customers in the neighbouring country as the demand is high,” Khaw added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking.

All the suspects are under remand until March 21.