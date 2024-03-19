Sarawak Health director pays courtesy call on TYT

KUCHING (March 19): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar received a courtesy call from Sarawak Health director Dr Veronica Lugah at the Astana yesterday.

Dr Veronica during the visit briefed the governor on the department’s direction and various other related matters, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report.

The courtesy call on Wan Junaidi was Dr Veronica’s first following her appointment as Sarawak Health director on Feb 7 this year.

She had held the post on an acting basis following the retirement of Dr Ooi Choo Huck on Jan 31.

Prior to that, Dr Veronica was the department’s deputy director for public health.