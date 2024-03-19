Senator: Expedite increase in Sabah, S’wak parliamentary seats

KUCHING (March 19): Senator Pele Peter Tinggom in his debate at the Dewan Negara today called for the increase of parliamentary seats in Sarawak and Sabah to be expedited.

He said this is important because with the addition of the seats in the Bornean regions, it will boost economic growth while the administrative and implementation machinery for the government’s development agenda can be more orderly and focused.

“Just imagine the parliamentary area of P.220 Baram under Datuk Anyie Ngau is as wide as the state of Pahang. Similarly, the Ulu Rejang parliamentary constituency under Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong is also as big as the state of Pahang.

“If this parliamentary area and other areas are also as large as the P.205 Saratok parliamentary area are split up to create more constituencies, this will facilitate and accelerate infrastructure and economic development faster than the current situation,” he said.

Pele said the quota of seats for Sarawak and Sabah being not less than one-third of the total seats in Parliament was an important understanding for the establishment of Malaysia.

He said for this reason, the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution have provided the “safeguarding provisions”, where matters related to the Dewan Rakyat quota for the regions of Sarawak and Sabah cannot be equated with the Malayan states and any amendment to the Federal Constitution involving the Parliamentary seats quota must be approved by both regions of Sarawak and Sabah.

He said since the redelineation exercise in 1974, the number of Dewan Rakyat seats changed and unlike the composition that was agreed upon during the growth of Malaysia in 1963, where it was one-third of the total seats.

“It is time for the unity government supported by Sarawak and Sabah, with a two-third majority in the Dewan Rakyat, to do this redelineation as soon as possible to correct what is appropriate for balanced prosperity as stipulated by the Federal Constitution and MA63,” he ssaid.

He also expressed his confidence that the unity government’s top leadership will implement the terms of MA63 which have not be implemented as soon as possible.

On another matter, Pele also suggested the government establish one special agency as soon as possible to ensure the Madani Economy can be monitored, implemented and successfully realised within the set schedule.

He said the special agency can be the catalyst and drive the Madani Economy which he viewed as very good and strategic for prospering the country.

“Special agencies like this have proved to be very effective when the government implemented the Government Transformation Programme and National Transformation Programme several years ago.”

He pointed out that time is not on the governments side, so the government should take aggressive and focused action to ensure the Madani Economy can be implemented successfully for the prosperity of people from all walks of life.