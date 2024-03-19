SFC conducting croc removal ops in several areas along S’wak River until March 27

KUCHING (March 19): The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is conducting crocodile capture and removal operations at several villages and areas along the Sarawak River from now until March 27.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page today, it said the operations are being conducted at Kampung Bintawa, Kampung Pulo, Kampung Semarang, Petanak, Padungan, Kampung Panglima Seman, Kampung Sinjan, Kampung Tupong, Kampung Ajibah Abol, Kampung Patingan and Kampung Kudei.

It said the operations were initiated following reports of crocodile sightings in the aforementioned areas.

“A total of six SFC Enforcement and Protection personnel from the regional office have been tasked to track and capture the crocodiles to reduce their population in the river. Methods such as setting up bait and firearms are being utilised throughout the operation,” it said.

SFC added that thus far, no crocodiles have been detected.

It also requested villagers provide their cooperation to ensure the success and safety of this operation.