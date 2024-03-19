SMK Kapit’s taekwondo club starts training classes

SIBU (March 19): The SMK Kapit Taekwondo Club started its first training classes at the school last weekend.

A total of 35 students took part in the training conducted by Rajang Taekwondo Club (RTC) chief coach Thomas Tang and school assistant instructor Emuas Paing.

Tang thanked the school for approving the setting up of the taekwondo club.

“This is a good start for the school and I am confident the sport will bring lots of benefits and progress to the school and the development of taekwondo movement in Kapit,” he said.

School assistant principal Suliman Paulus thanked RTC for introducing taekwondo to the school.

He said the students yearned to have a chance to compete in local, national, and even international tournaments, as well as bring honour to the school.

“Hopefully more students from the school will take up taekwondo classes and join as members and in turn help push the development of the sport in Kapit,” he said.

Separately, Tang said RTC set up the Taekwondo Open Centre in Kapit in 2019.

Those interested to learn taekwondo in Kapit can go to the centre or call him on 019-8941326.