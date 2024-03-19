Two tube wells at UMS to supply water from March 26

KOTA KINABALU (March 19): Two tube wells at University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will begin supplying water on March 26.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor said they are among the nine tube wells being built to overcome water supply problem at the university and are expected to be fully operational by the end of April.

“Eight tube wells are expected to generate at least one million liters of water per day and will be able to meet the needs of 22,000 university students.

“Tests on the water content have also started and the process of distributing water to buildings and residential colleges is also actively underway,” he said at the UMS 2024 Sungkai Perdana on Monday.

According to Kasim, in order to ensure sufficient water supply, the university also supplied four million liters of water a day compared to before, which is 1.8 million liters a day.

“It is the result of discussions between the state government and the Sabah State Water Department,” he said.

During the event, Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad presented

a donation of RM80,000 to UMS for setting up the Islamic Corner in its library.

The university also received a financial contribution of RM10,000 from Sabah State Baitulmal Corporation (PBNS).

The Head of State’s wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, also handed over UMS zakat contributions from the UMS Zakat Trust Fund to eight staff members and eight students.

Also held during the event was the handing over of RM64,000 in scholarship from Tabung Haji to 16 Year 1 and 2 students who were selected to attend the UMS Huffaz Al-Quran Professional Program organised by the UMS Faculty of Islamic Studies in collaboration with the UMS Islamic Center.

Also present were UMS Board Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan; Sabah and Sarawak Regional Tabung Haji Board Director, Datuk Nurlaila Said; Chairman of PBNS, Datuk Dr Omar Raisul As-Salam Shah Sulaiman Omar and Karambunai assemblyman Datuk Yakub Khan.