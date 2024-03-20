Express bus fare for Raya increases by 10 pct in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): Economy express bus fare will also increase by 10 per cent in Sabah before and after Hari Raya from April 4 to 17, said Sabah Express Bus Operators Council (SEBOC) president Datuk Donald Hanapi.

Welcoming the federal cabinet’s decision to raise the fare, Donald told The Borneo Post on Wednesday that the increase will help bus operators in bearing increasing costs especially during peak season, in order to provide better services to their customers.

“The festive season surcharge is not that much, and we are confident it will not put too much burden on the customers.

“For this coming Hari Raya celebration, a total of 200 buses are ready to operate and tickets are now available for booking.

“If there is a need to add more buses, we are ready to meet the demand,” he added.

According to Donald, the current bus fare for Kota Kinabalu to Beaufort is RM12, Sipitang RM18, Menumbok RM20, Keningau RM20 and Tenom RM30.

With the additional 10 percent, bus fare from Kota Kota Kinabalu to Beaufort is RM13.20, Sipitang RM19.80, Menumbok RM22, Keningau RM22 and Tenom RM33.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the fare hike to accommodate the surge in demand for transportation services.

The festive season surcharge has been set at 0.9 sen per kilometre, raising the fare to 10.2 sen per kilometre from the previous rate of 9.3 sen.

Merotai assemblyman Sariffudin Hata on Tuesday urged the state government not to allow the increase of long distance bus fares before and after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Sariffuddin pointed out that this is because most of those who use these buses are from the low and medium income groups, especially the residents from the towns in the east coast such as Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu.