12-foot python caught hiding in hole under Kanowit house

KANOWIT (March 20): Firefighters from the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) captured a 12-foot-long (3.7 metres) python at a house at KM3 Jalan Kanowit-Durin here yesterday.

Bomba Kanowit chief Arrahman Chik said a team was deployed to the location after receiving a call from the homeowner at 8.28am.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander conducted a size-up and found the reptile hiding in a hole underneath the floor of the house.

“Firefighters had to break the concrete floor to detect its location. They subsequently managed to catch the snake,” he said.

Arrahman said the reptile weighing about 20kg was later released back into its natural habitat far from human settlements.

The entire operation took almost five hours and ended at 1.30pm.