Awang Tengah flags off ‘Ihya Ramadan AKYBMS 1445H’ programme in Kuching

KUCHING (March 20) The Sarawak Malay Cultural Foundation Charitable Trust (AKYBMS) held a symbolic flag-off event for its ‘Ihya Ramadan AKYBMS 1445H’ programme at the premises of Wisma Sumber Alam in Petra Jaya here today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also AKYBMS board chairman, graced the event, which marked the commencement of the journey of a vehicle carrying food baskets containing essential food items that will be distributed to the asnaf in the targeted areas.

According to AKYBMS general manager Datuk Dr Sanib Said, the annual AKYBMS programme, held in conjunction with the month of Ramadan, has entered its fifth series.

Yesterday, he said AKYBMS initiated the programme by distributing contributions to 35 asnaf in Kampung Gumpey and Kampung Sageng, respectively in Simunjan.

“Today, after the flag-off, we will go to Kampung Gita Laut and Kampung Kudei and tomorrow, we will go to Maahad Tahfiz Raudahtul Jannah, Kampung Selang Ulu, and Bandar Baru Samariang.

“So, Alhamdulillah, the community’s response to this programme is very encouraging and touching. We at AKYBMS are very concerned about the less fortunate in the community to celebrate Hari Raya together,” he told reporters when met at the event.

He also called on all Muslims, especially in Sarawak, to increase their acts of worship during this fasting month and strengthen relationships with family, fellow Muslims, and the surrounding community to create a better living environment.