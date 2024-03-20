Awg Tengah: Lawas ICQS complexes to adopt Sg Tujoh model if proven successful

MIRI (March 20): The government will adopt the method used to deal with congestion at the Sungai Tujoh Miri Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex for the Mengkalap ICQS in Trusan if it is successful, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said cross-border vehicle traffic and volume of travellers have surged following the lifting of travel control measures by Brunei, and is particularly evident during the first week of the month or during holidays.

In this regard, he said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had agreed that the Mengkalap ICQS and Merapok/Sindumin ICQS, both in Lawas, use the same method as in Sungai Tujoh ICQS.

“The Sungai Tujoh Miri ICQS model, if proven effective, can be adopted at the ICQS in Mengkalap and Merapok, subject to any tweaking to suit peculiarities of the areas,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, disclosed this during a working visit to the Mengkalap ICQS on Tuesday.

He had accompanied Abang Johari during a working visit to the Sungai Tujoh ICQS earlier this month, where an allocation of RM4 million was approved to improve the border checkpoint.

Mengkalap, the entry point into Lawas from Brunei, is among the busiest ICQS complexes in Sarawak, with 1.3 million travellers passing through it last year.

It has an average daily arrival of 3,600 people on weekdays and over 6,000 people during peak seasons.