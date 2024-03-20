Bintulu to get new traffic light opposite SK One Garden City

BINTULU (March 20): A new traffic light will be installed at the junction opposite SK One Garden City Bintulu heading towards Taman Bukit Orang.

Steven Kong Kai Seng, special officer to Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, said the traffic light will improve traffic control and reduce congestion in the area.

Kong joined representatives from Bintulu Development Authority, Bintulu Road Safety Council, Tanjong Batu Service Centre, and a consultant to review traffic congestion in the area yesterday.

“As a result of the discussions, all parties agreed to the proposed construction of traffic lights at the junction facing SK One Garden City Bintulu towards Taman Bukit Orang to solve the problem of traffic congestion,” he said.

He added there have been many complaints from motorists regarding the frequent traffic jams at the intersection.