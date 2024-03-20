Cops nab 8 foreign GROs, local man in Sri Aman raid

KUCHING (March 20): Police have arrested eight foreign women and a local man during a raid on an entertainment outlet at Jalan Hollis in Sri Aman around 10.30pm last night.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the operation was carried out by the district’s Criminal Investigation Department under ‘Op Noda/Pusat Hiburan’.

“The foreign women aged between 17 and 27 were arrested for allegedly working as guest relations officers (GROs) at the entertainment outlet.

“Also arrested was a 54-year-old local man, who is suspected of employing the foreign women to work at the entertainment outlet,” he said in a statement today.

Mathew added that all of the suspects were brought to the Sri Aman district police headquarters for further action.

The foreign women are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 while the male suspect is being investigated under Section 55B of the same Act.

Meanwhile, Mathew revealed seven male patrons, who were found inside the entertainment outlet during the raid, were released after their particulars were recorded.