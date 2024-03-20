Wednesday, March 20
Deputy Premier disburses RM320,000 in grants to five NGOs, church

By Churchill Edward on Uncategorized
SDNU secretary-general Gerard Joseph (centre) receives the grant from Uggah, accompanied by SDNU vice president Catherine Kechendai.

KUCHING (March 20): Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a church have received grants totalling RM320,000 from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The recipients were Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), Persatuan Alumni Dayak Universiti Malaya (Padum), Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA), Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia), SDNU Kuching Branch, and St Thomas’ Cathedral.

The grant presentation took place at Uggah’s office here today.

SDNU and Padum each received RM100,000, SDGA (RM50,000), Sadia (RM30,000), SDNU Kuching (RM20,000), and St Thomas’ Cathedral (RM20,000).

Uggah had pledged the grant to SDNU when attending the union’s Christmas dinner gathering on Dec 15 last year as guest of honour.

