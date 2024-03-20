Don’t allow long distance bus fares to increase before and after Raya – rep

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): Merotai assemblyman Sariffudin Hata on Tuesday urged the state Government not to allow the increase of long distance bus fares before and after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Sariffuddin pointed out that this is because most of those who use these buses are from the low and medium income groups, especially the residents from the towns in the east coast such as Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu.

The state assemblyman explained that many young people seek their livelihoods in Kota Kinabalu, and if they want to return to their hometowns during Aidilfitri, they will face significant financial pressure.

He believes that the government should take steps to protect the interests of the middle and lower-income groups, rather than adding to their economic burdens.

Sariffuddin called on the government to reconsider this decision and ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities and gatherings during Aidilfitri fairly.

He stressed that the government’s decision should reflect care and respect for the interests of the people, and not just focus on economic gains.