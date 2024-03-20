Educational institutions urged to allow students, teachers to don sportswear due to hot weather

PUTRAJAYA (March 20): Educational institutions under the Education Ministry (MoE) are urged to consider providing special permission to students, teachers and other implementing staff to wear decent sportswear during hot weather based on the current needs and situations at their institutions.

The ministry announced the move in a statement yesterday, and advised them to follow the set guidelines on national weather phenomena.

“The ministry is concerned about the well being, health and safety of students, teachers and other staff in education institutions under its supervision during the current hot spell or any unforeseen weather conditions.

“They also need to be aware of current developments about hot weather phenomenon in their areas and to comply with recommendations by authorities to ensure the health of everyone at their institution,” the ministry said, adding that state and district education departments, as well as all educational institutions are asked to implement preventive measures, including suspending out-of-classroom activities should the weather be too hot, and to monitor activities that could expose students to hot weather to ensure their health is not affected.

They are also advised to ensure adequate supply of clean drinking water at their institutions and to encourage students to bring their own water if they are not fasting or non-Muslims.

The ministry also urged institutions to work with clinics and hospitals should any student encounter complications due to hot weather. – Bernama