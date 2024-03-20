Ensure reconstruction of razed longhouses runs smoothly, says rep

BELAGA (March 20): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon has called on all parties involved in the reconstruction of two longhouses here to ensure that the project runs smoothly.

He stressed the importance of quality workmanship for the project, which must be completed on time as stipulated in the contract.

“I thank the Sarawak government for the ‘Bantuan Ehsan Kebakaran’ initiative to help rebuild the two longhouses destroyed by fire,” he said.

He also hoped that the project could be implemented smoothly and successfully, especially for the communities affected by the incident.

Recently, Chukpai witnessed the handing over of the project site at the 44-door Uma Bawang in the Bakun Resettlement Scheme Sungai Asap, Belaga.

He also witnessed the handing over of the site for the 27-door Uma Badeng, Asmidy Agau Lerang in Long Urun, Belaga.

Also present at the event were representatives from the Kapit Resident’s Office, Belaga District Office, Kapit Public Works Department and contractors.