Implementation of progressive wage policy among highlights of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): The implementation of a progressive wage policy to reform the labour market by increasing workers’ wages in line with productivity growth in the private sector is among the issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan) in a question to the Economy Minister during the Questions for Oral Answer session.

Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) is scheduled to ask the Works Minister about the drastic measures that can be taken to address the long-standing issue of damaged roads and potholes in Pahang, which has led to accidents and vehicle damage.

In the same session, Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will ask the Human Resources Minister to state whether the Skills Development Fund Corporation is ready to offer loan assistance to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) trainees seeking short-term skill enhancement training and obtaining a Professional Skill Certificate from local professional bodies or TVET institutions abroad.

The sitting will then continue with the winding-up session for the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024 at the committee level.

Also in the list is the tabling of the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Highway Authority Malaysia (Incorporation) (Amendment) 2023 Bill, and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill 2023 for their second reading.

The First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament will last for 19 days until March 27. – Bernama