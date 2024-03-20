JBS Sarawak welcomes all to watch live broadcast of Malaysia-Oman match in World/Asian Cup qualifier

KUCHING (March 20): The Youth and Sports Department (JBS) Sarawak invites local football enthusiasts to watch the live telecast of Malaysia versus Oman in the third match of Group D in the second round of the World Cup 2026 /Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in Muscat, Thursday night (Friday, 2am Malaysia time).

Set to commence at 2am (Malaysian time) this Friday (March 22), the game will be broadcast live from the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Musqat, and televised via giant screen at Celebration Square Petra Jaya in Sarawak Stadium here.

According to JBS Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau, admission to the event is free.

“We want to share the excitement with our football fans in seeing out beloved Harimau Malaya squad face up against the hosting team, Oman, as they strive for the leading position in group level and eyeing the spot in World Cup 2026 and Asian Cup 2027.

“More than that, however, we want to encourage the local community’s active participation in healthy activities, in line with Agenda 3 of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, which is ‘Good Health and Well-Being,” said Lamat in a statement today.

There will also be other activities for the spectators, to kick off at the square at midnight.

“There are the ‘Penalty Kick Challenge’, the ‘Juggling Challenge’, and lucky draw for those attending.

“Several food truck operators will also be there. Plus, we have arranged for the distribution of free ‘sahur’ (pre-dawn meal) packs in view of the fasting month.

“Let us all come together to support our Harimau Malaya team in the World/Asian Cup qualifiers,” added Lamat.