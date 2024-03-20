Kedah man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for unlawful possession of money in account

KUCHING (March 20): A man from Kedah was fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawfully possessing RM5,000 in his bank account.

Ng Hock Cheng, 54, pleaded guilty before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine of up to RM500, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Jalan Batu Kawa, Padawan at 7.53pm on Jan 22, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, a foreign citizen had transferred RM5,000 into Ng’s bank account in order to get a Malaysian red identity card.

It was informed that the foreigner was promised the red identity card by Ng during their dealings via WhatsApp.

The foreigner had made multiple payments to different bank accounts, including Ng’s.

After numerous dealings with Ng, the foreigner checked with the Malaysian Immigration Department and found that his application for the red identity card was non-existent.

Ng was arrested after a police report was lodged, and failed to explain the RM5,000 transaction into his account.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Ng was unrepresented by counsel.