Kuching International Tattoo Expo returns in April

KUCHING (March 20): The second edition of the Kuching International Tattoo Expo will be staged at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) multipurpose hall at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here, this April 5 to 7.

Jointly organised by Skrang Tattoo and Piercing Studio and Inkzation Tattoo Studio, this year’s event will house a total of 45 booths operated by tattoo artists from all over Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, as well as from India, the Netherlands and Sweden – with piercing services to be offered by a French artist.

In a press conference held at the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts meeting room in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II here yesterday, deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan voiced out the hope for the expo to be made an annual event, in view of the first edition in 2022 having recorded over 4,000 participants.

“Tattoo is a form of art, and we have about 34 ethnics groups (in Sarawak) with their own distinct tattoo designs.

“Many foreigners these days are interested in having their body inked, with the designs based on the traditional tattoos from Sarawak.”

Adding on, Snowdan pointed out that visitors to the expo would also be treated to various performances such as the traditional ‘panpat’ drums, sape, fire shows, live bands, as well as a showcase by the ‘Bidayuh Ring Ladies’.

Moreover, he said two international performing acts would also be featured, namely Tanya from the Netherlands, and Jamie Clarke of the ‘The Pogues’ from the UK.

The highlight throughout the three-day event would be the tattoo competitions, with the categories divided into ‘Old Skool Tattoo’ (traditional), ‘Small Piece’, ‘Modern Borneo Fusion’, ‘Best of the Day’ (on each day of the expo), ‘Tribal Machine’, ‘Oriental Colour’, ‘Oriental Black-and-Grey’, ‘Traditional Hand-Tapped-Only’, ‘Freestyle’, and ‘Realism’.

Each winner would be presented with a replica of a monkey’s jaw. In the 2022 debut, the winner’s award was in the shape of a monkey’s skull.

There would be stalls offering local handicrafts, merchandise items, as well as local food and beverages. Entrance fee is RM15 per person.

For more information about the event, search for ‘Kuching Tattoo Expo 2024’ on Facebook.

On a related matter, Snowdan encouraged local non-governmental organisations, clubs and associations to apply for the ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund’.

“The state government has provided an annual allocation of RM10 million to support various creative-industry-related programmes, classes, forums, seminars, workshops, courses, activities and competitions,” he said.

Those interested to apply for the fund can contact the ministry’s arts, culture and heritage section chief Dr Elena Gregoria Chai on 016-8881670.

Companies are not eligible for this fund.