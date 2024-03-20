Little Bornean Birdie Dion to get ministry funding for US world championship

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts will be funding the trip of Dion Das Louis, also known as ‘Little Bornean Birdie’, to the United States of America for the 27th World Championship of Performing Arts 2024.

Eight-year-old Dion, who is currently studying at SK Green Road, will be accompanied by his parents Louis Lansam and Edina Lanying to take part in the championship, scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 6 at Long Beach, California.

Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the ministry is providing a grant of about RM58,000 that will cover the travelling expenses of the family to the US for the championship.

“We are very proud to send Dion and his parents to the United States to showcase our culture and we hope that he can win. This is one of the events whereby the ministry is very supportive of promoting our culture,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

Dion had qualified for the world championship after winning a gold medal at the grand final of the Malaysia Championship of Performing Arts held in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27 this year.

Louis said his son’s rendition of the ‘Iban Ngajat’ performance was influenced by the elements of the ‘Ruai’, or Great Malayan Argus pheasant, and the ‘Kenyalang’ hornbill.

Dion’s parents said the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is in fact monitoring their child’s preparation, and their son’s Ngajat performance for the international championship will be different from the one shown at the national championship.

Edina said locally renowned band At Adau is assisting to compose the music for Dion’s upcoming performance, and they are still looking for a choreographer to handle the dance moves.

“We got the music edited by At Adau, our renowned local band. They helped to edit the music because Dion will be performing for one minute.

“The rest of the preparation is ongoing and we are looking for a potential choreographer to help Dion prepare for his dance,” she said.

Louis also expressed gratitude to the ministry for financing Dion’s trip to the US and hoped his son’s participation in the championship would be able to promote Sarawakian culture on the world stage.