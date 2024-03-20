Malaysian Ambassador, delegation visit site of Nusantara Capital City

NUSANTARA (March 20): Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin visited the site of Indonesia’s future capital – Nusantara Capital City (IKN) – in East Kalimantan.

During the three-day working visit since Monday, Syed Md Hasrin, who led a delegation from the embassy in Jakarta and consulate in Pontianak, was welcomed by representatives of the Nusantara Capital City Authority (OIKN).

During the visit, he was accompanied by CEO of Maxim Global Bhd Tan Sri Gan Seong Liam, CEO of IJM Corporation Bhd Lee Chun Fai, and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Datuk Seri Timothy Lim.

“The development of IKN is progressing rapidly as directed by President Joko Widodo, where the Indonesian Independence Day celebration will be held next August, and thousands of invitations will be extended for firsthand viewing of the IKN development,” he told Bernama on Wednesday.

During the three-day working visit, he was also accompanied by Security Liaison Officer ACP Zakaria A Rahim, Trade Advisor Suresh Kumar, Consular and Immigration Advisor Mohamad Nurzaini Kasi, Labour Advisor Nurul Jiana Mohd Jamel, and Customs Advisor Ahmad Talib.

Other delegation members include First Secretary (Religious Affairs) Mohd Shamsuri Ghazali, Deputy Defence Attaché Lt Col Aznan Alias, First Secretary (Education) Zulfadhli Hamzah, and Second Secretary (Economic) Fakhrul Arifin Mohammad Zulkifly.

Once more, Syed Md Hasrin emphasised the importance of Malaysian companies, specifically those from Sabah and Sarawak, to capitalise on investment prospects in IKN and collaborate to strengthen relations between the two countries, especially as neighbours.

A total of 21 Letters of Intent (LOIs) from Malaysian companies to participate in the development of IKN have been submitted to OIKN, he said.

Agung Wicaksono, Deputy of Financing and Investment for OIKN, welcomed the ambassador’s visit and several Malaysian companies that have proposed and conducted feasibility studies for housing and education development for civil servants relocating from Jakarta to IKN.

“We at OIKN are very proud and pleased with the presence of the ambassador and Malaysian companies because this can be said to be the first time an ambassador has come along with company representatives not only just to visit but have committed to invest,” he said.

He explained that Malaysian companies’ investments in IKN are in line with President Joko Widodo’s mandate for this project – development through investment – and will soon materialise through the cooperation of the two nations.

IKN will be inaugurated on August 17 as the new capital – replacing Jakarta, which has been the capital since 1945. The inauguration will coincide with Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day. – Bernama