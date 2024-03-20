Malaysian girls enter quarter finals of ITF World Junior Team tourney

KUCHING (March 20): Malaysia has qualified for the quarter finals of the ITF World Junior Team Competition U14 Girls Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final Group B match at the SLTA Centre here today.

Following the win, Malaysia topped Group B while Kazakhstan, which surprisingly lost 1-2 to Iran, finished second.

Indonesia, which finished third and Iran fourth in Group B, will be playing for the ninth to 16th-placing playoffs.

Downpour in the afternoon had caused delay in the matches which involved two singles and one doubles format.

Malaysia will meet Chinese Taipei, which finished second in Group D, in the quarter final.

The other quarter final match will see Kazakhstan playing against Group C winner Australia.

Two other quarter final matches involve Group A winners Japan against Group C runners up Thailand, and Group D winners South Korea going against Group A runners up China.

They will battle for a place in the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov, Czech Republic this August.

Meanwhile, joining Indonesia and Iran in the ninth to 16th playoffs are New Zealand, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and Nepal.