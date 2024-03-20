MCC to host Virtual Earth Hour 2024 this Saturday

MIRI (March 20): Miri City Council (MCC) will be hosting the upcoming Virtual Earth Hour 2024 on March 23 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

The council in a release said it the event is jointly held with JCI Lutong, Riam Hill International Secondary School (RHISS), Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec) and Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS).

“The council will be switching off the lights at its office and facilities for an hour to show its support for this movement,” MCC said.

The buildings and facilities that will have lights switched off are Miri City Hall; MCC’s old building, Miri Green Community Hub; Miri Handicraft Centre; RiamTec; RHISS; RRSS; Champs Education Centre; Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club; Bintang Megamall; Myy Mall; Permaisuri Imperial City Mall; Imperial Mall; Boulevard Shopping Mall; T4 Times Square; and Jinhold Hotel & Services Apartment.

Earth Hour is an annual global event organised by World Wide Fund for Nature that encourages individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour.

The symbolic act, which takes place on the last Saturday of March every year, aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability.

MCC in the release also extended an invitation to the public to join in this initiative.