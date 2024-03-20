Wednesday, March 20
Miri grandpa fined RM700 for having illegal lottery ticket

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Photo shows the Miri Court Complex. — Photo by Jenifer Laeng

MIRI (March 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a grandfather RM700 in default two weeks in jail for possessing an illegal lottery ticket.

Magistrate Randu Rangen convicted Hafitz Adeni, 60, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

Hafitz was found to be in possession of the illegal lottery ticket at a premises in Tudan around 4.40pm on March 16.

In mitigation, he pleaded for leniency saying he is a father of five with five grandchildren and this was his first offence.

Hafitz paid the fine.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Hafitz was unrepresented by legal counsel.

