MoH: RM951.2 mln approved to buy, modify high cube containers to be interim clinic in Long Lama

MIRI (March 20): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has approved RM951.2 million to purchase and modify high cube containers which will be used as an interim clinic at Long Lama in Baram.

In a written reply to a question raised by Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau in the Parliament recently, MoH said that the project is expected to take at least six months to be completed and will kick off as soon as the process to acquire the site is completed.

“MoH has identified a suitable site for the interim clinic at Long Lama and is now in the process of acquiring the site,” it said.

Anyi had asked MoH for an update on the Long Lama clinic which was shut down following soil erosion and on the construction of the Long San health clinic.

The Long Lama health clinic is currently operating at the Long Lama community hall after it was shut down in July 2020 due to soil erosion that caused structural damage to parts of the building.

On the construction of a new Long San health clinic, MoH said the ministry is in the phase of finalising the scope and cost of the Type 5 clinic and quarters with the Ministry of Economy.

“This is to ensure that the project is built based on the actual needs of the locals there,” it said.