MPP readies extra bins, RoRo containers for Aidilfitri spring cleaning

KUCHING (March 20): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will be placing additional bins or roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) containers in several locations for spring cleaning activities in preparation for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

The council in a notice said the additional bins will be available from March 26 to April 9.

The locations are Taman Malihah (behind H&L Malihah), RPR Batu Kawa (shoplot parking at Lorong 28 RPR Batu Kawa), Taman Matang Jaya (behind Matang Mall), Kampung/Taman Landeh (Landeh commercial area/shoplot), Desa Wira/Kuching City Mall (shoplot parking at Lorong Kuching City Mall 1A), Taman Flora Indah (bin centre), Taman Sri Cahaya, Tondong Batu Kawa, Kampung Telaga Air (next to the bin centre), and Taman Harmoni Matang flat.

MPP in the notice reminded residents who are busy preparing for the festivities to dispose of their waste responsibly.