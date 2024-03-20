Online gambling in public lands Miri man with RM1,000 fine

MIRI (March 20): A man was fined RM1,000 in default two weeks’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for online gambling in a public place.

Magistrate Randy Rangen meted out the sentence against Alexander Nirau after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Alexander was found to be engaging in online gambling in a public place at Jalan Gardenia here at 3.35pm on Dec 8, 2023.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Alexander was unrepresented by legal counsel.