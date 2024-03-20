Pipeline repairs to cause low water pressure, supply interruption around Miri tomorrow

MIRI (March 20): Consumers in several areas here will experience low water pressure or no water supply tomorrow due to repair work on a 750mm main supply pipeline at Miri Prisons’ junction.

Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) said repair works are scheduled to take place from 10am to 11pm.

“Areas with no water supply are Sungai Dalam, Soon Hup Garden, Simpang 88, Taman Tunku, Taman Jelita, Tung San Garden, Taman Da Sing, MDS Departmental Store, Valley Golf Coast, Assar Commercial Centre, Bomba Lopeng, Eastwood industrial area, Milea Residence Phase One, Milea Residence Phase Two, Hilltop Garden, SMK Baru, Taman Tunku, SMK Riam, SK Temenggong Datuk Muip, and Taman Tunku polyclinic,” Laku said in a statement today.

Areas that will experience low water pressure are Bomba Airport, Miri Airport, Kampung Riam Jaya, Sze Chuan 1, Sze Chuan 2, Sze Chuan 3, Jinhold Apartment, Airport Commercial Centre, Army Camp, Emart Riam Commercial Centre, Happy Garden, Spring Riam, Da Sing Garden, Riam Middle School, Pin Fook Garden, Taman Sui Hiong, Kancil Garden, Classic Garden, Nasturium, Lembah Hijau, Kampung Lopeng, Grand Park, Tham Lim Garden, and Serene Villa.

Laku added several water tankers will be on standby to deliver treated water to the affected areas.