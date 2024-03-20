Premier: Many S’wakian companies already investing in Nusantara’s development

KUCHING (March 20): Many Sarawakian companies are already investing in the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara in Kalimantan, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said both the Indonesian and Sarawak governments are enjoying close economic ties, and hoped this cooperation can be further strengthened by exploring other areas of business ventures, including resuming flights between Sarawak and Pontianak in Kalimantan.

“For example, Sarawak Energy has invested in energy generation in Kalimantan, whereby our state-owned utility company holds 25 per cent of the holding company undertaking a hydroelectricity project,” he said. Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after officiating at the handing over of food packs to security agencies in the state in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

He pointed out that Sarawak also enjoys close proximity with Indonesia in terms of travelling distance and this would augur well for businesses on both sides to prosper.

He further said that the Indonesian government seems interested in expanding their involvement in hydroelectricity projects.

“We have held networking sessions between Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneur Chambers (DUBS) and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) to explore other areas of business opportunities, including exporting our products to their country and at the same time, importing their goods to ours,” said Abang Johari.

Moreover, Abang Johari said the state government will continue to provide a two-month bonus to its civil servants if the state’s revenue increases this year.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this year marks the 34th anniversary of her ministry organising food packs distribution programme to security agencies in the state.

“This ‘Sumbangsih Raya 2024’ programme is organised as part of the state government’s efforts to express its sincerity and appreciation to all security and enforcement personnel who will be on duty during the upcoming festival later,” said Fatimah, adding about RM5.2 million has been allocated last year for the programme for various festivals celebration.

A total of 12,000 food packs were distributed to 11 security agencies this year and they are the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Prison Department, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Road Transport Department, Civil Defence Force, Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) and Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS).

Among those present were Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.