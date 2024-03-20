Premier presents Hari Raya contributions to villagers from Darul Hana area

KUCHING (March 20): Hari Raya contributions totalling RM19,500 have been presented by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to 130 participants from 13 villages within the Darul Hana project area in a breaking of fast event at a hotel here tonight.

Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang presented RM150 to each of the participant, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of asnaf (the underprivileged) and orphans during the holy month of Ramadan and in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Organised by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), the Majlis Iftar Darul Hana is an annual program dedicated to fostering community bonds and providing support to residents of the Darul Hana project.

During the event, LCDA Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Dato Husain also presented ‘Zakat Perniagaan’ for the year 2023, amounting to RM1,910,187.26, to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS), represented by its deputy general manager, Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi.

Around 500 guests, including LCDA employees, community leaders of Kampung Seberang Hilir, heads of departments and agencies, media representatives, and other stakeholders involved in the Darul Hana Development Project, attended the Majlis Iftar Darul Hana 2024.

Following the breaking of fast, Abang Johari joined fellow Muslims in performing the Maghrib, Isya, and Tarawih prayers.

The event was further enriched with nasyid performances and Ramadan zikir recitations, adding to the festive ambiance.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman.