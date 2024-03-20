Registration for Miss Secretary Malaysia 2024 pageant now open

KUCHING (March 20): Registration for Miss Secretary Malaysia 2024 is now open until March 31.

Interested individuals who are currently employed as secretaries or personal assistants in any organisation, aged 25 and above, are invited to apply.

The registration process includes submitting a short self-introduction video, five digital photographs showcasing various attire settings, and personal particulars.

Rosa Riuscita Managing Principal Rosalinda Busrah, the organiser of the pageant, said the Miss Secretary Malaysia Beauty Pageant is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the professionalism, grace and cultural pride of young women serving as secretaries and personal assistants across Malaysia.

She said the pageant themed ‘Unity in Diversity: Empowering Women in the Corporate Mosaic’ will serve as a platform for personal and professional growth.

“Miss Secretary Malaysia 2024 Beauty Pageant is not just a pageant; it’s a platform for empowerment, inspiration and celebration of the achievements of women in the corporate world.

“Through mentorship, professional development workshops and community engagement initiatives, we aim to cultivate a new generation of women leaders who drive positive change within their organisations and communities,” she said.

The pageant will take place at Nu Sentral Mall, KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The semi-finals will feature a full-day programme consisting of beauty tips workshops, mentoring sessions, motivational speeches and acknowledgments, with participants receiving certificates of participation and complimentary spa or makeup vouchers worth RM500.

Semi-finalists will be selected for the semi-finals event, to be held on April 20, at HRC Sky Lounge, Nu Sentral Mall in KL Sentral.

After that, 15 finalists will be chosen to advance to the grand finale, scheduled on April 28 Havana Dining on the Rooftop of Nu Sentral Mall.

More information and registration details can be found in www.rosariuscita.com.