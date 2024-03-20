KOTA KINABALU (March 20): The Sabah Forestry Department strives to excel in Sustainable Forest Management (SFM), and innovation can indeed play a crucial role in creating a better way of life for both humans and forests.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan, said the forests are an important natural asset to the state, not only for their significant contribution to socioeconomic development but also for their essential role in the maintenance of the quality of the environment, biodiversity, and forest recreation.

Hence, sustainable use of natural resources from the forests and biodiversity conservation with innovative approaches are significant in ensuring a better tomorrow for our future generation. Reduced Impact Logging (RIL) is among the earlier innovative features in SFM, he said in a statement to mark the International Day of Forests (IDF), which falls on March 21.

According to Kugan, today’s innovative technologies, such as drones, satellite imaging and mapping can be used to monitor forests, identify areas for restoration, combat deforestation and illegal logging. Among some of the up-to-date applications in forestry operation include IForSabah and GeoForest while in forestry research, we have the Conservation Area Information and Monitoring System (CAIMS) and the Sabah Ecosystem Hub.

Apart from technologies, innovative strategies are adopted in mainstreaming forest and biodiversity conservation into other sectors and financing conservation efforts through approaches like Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) and Reducing Emissions from Deforestation & Forest Degradation (REDD+).

“We can promote sustainable development while also protecting valuable ecosystems and biodiversity for future generations,” he said.

This year also marks the 110th anniversary of the Sabah Forestry Department. Hence, in this new era of forestry with innovation, Kugan reiterates that we can create a more sustainable and resilient way of life that benefits both present and future generations. It is crucial to continue investing in research, technology, and collaboration to unlock the full potential of forests and ensure their conservation for the well-being of our planet, towards a greener and better world.

IDF, as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, is the day to raise awareness on the significance of forests.

The theme for IDF 2024 is “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”. Forests are the green lungs of the world with a myriad of flora and fauna living in harmony. Hence, it is utmost important for us to protect and conserve the forests, not only for ourselves but also for our future generations.

As highlighted by UN FAO, innovation can help to restore, protect, manage and use forests sustainably.

Technological, social, policy, institutional and financial innovations are key to ensure the sustainable supply and use of forest ecosystem services.