Sabah PKR chairman receives more support after resignation call

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam has received more support as Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman.

PKR youth wing (AMK) chief Zaidi Jatil said Sangkar is still the chairman despite call by 15 PKR Sabah division leaders for him to step down, citing poor leadership.

“This issue of changing the chairman of state leadership council (MPN) has never come up in previous meetings. We have gone through five annual meetings last year, never even the agenda of changing the chairman has come up.

“We believe, this matter should be brought up in the party meeting, following the right channels. Don’t just simply issue media statements and hold press conferences. This will give a bad perception towards the party,” he said during a press conference at the MPN Sabah office here on Wednesday.

According to Zaidi, any decision to change the chairman is jurisdiction of the party president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Therefore Sabah AMK together with Sabah Women’s Leadership Council expressed our full support for the leadership of Datuk Sangkar Rasam as chairman of the Sabah MPN.

“Any proposal to change him, it must go to the right channel through party election, or write a letter to the president.

“This party has been always giving its members the freedom to express their opinion, but it must be through the right channel. As of today he is still the chairman,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah Women’s Leadership Council chief Noriha Yakup said that Sangkar has been actively involved in activities at the branch level, and there is no reason for the 15 divisional chiefs to deny it.

“Sangkar was very active holding meeting at the branch level, right before the previous 15th General Election.

“He also successfully attended party tour in five zones namely Labuan, Keningau, Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat. During the tour, there were recreational activities, visit to the orphanage and food basket programme,” she said.

Noriha also expressed her support towards Sangkar’s leadership.

On the other development, Zaidi and Noriha also said that Sabah AMK and Women’s Leadership Council are eyeing to contest in at least three seats each in the upcoming Sabah State Election.

They did not disclose any further information about the seats, but said those with ‘potential to win’.

On Monday, Kota Marudu division chief Sazalye Donol Abdullah, speaking on behalf of 15 PKR Sabah division chiefs called for the removal of Sangkar who they claimed had failed to conduct any programs to strengthen the party since his appointment as PKR Sabah liaison chairman in August 2022.

The 15 division chiefs are Sazalye, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Datuk Christina Liew (Kota Kinabalu) and Peto Galim (Sepanggar), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi) and Mohd Amin Mem (Semporna).

Mohd Amin has denied being involved in the movement even though his name was included in the list.

According to Sazalye, all 15 have signed statutory declarations which stated that they rejected Sangkar’s leadership and the documents have been submitted to Anwar for further action.

Sangkar has refuted the allegations made by Sazalye on his leadership.

He affirmed that the allegations were unfounded and did not reflect the true sentiments of the grassroots of PKR Sabah.

Sangkar added that Sazalye’s accusations not only caused embarrassment to PKR but also hindered the party’s efforts in preparing for the Sabah state elections.

PKR state leadership council (MPN) secretary Simsudin Sidek said on Tuesday the party is still strong under the leadership of Sangkar.

He said the appointment of the MPN is according to the party constitution and approved by the president.