Sarawak’s commitment to biofuel diversification showcased at CERAWeek in Texas

KUCHING (March 20): Sarawak’s commitment to biofuel diversification was showcased at the prestigious Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni joined influential international industry leaders to address four critical agendas shaping the future of the biofuel sector including food, fuel, and carbon credits, policy drivers for low-carbon fuels, feedstocks, and the integration of agriculture with the energy sector.

Focus was given to biofuel production sourced from commodities such as oil palm, corn, sugarcane, and soy.

Dr Hazland, in highlighting Sarawak’s perspective, underscored the necessity of diversifying biofuel sources beyond single crop.

He emphasised Sarawak’s potential to lead in the development of three distinct biofuels namely bioenergy from palm oil wastes, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from microalgae, and wood pellets sourced from sustainable forests for bioenergy generation.

The forum attracted 25 esteemed international representatives from North and South America, the European Union, and Asia, including key figures from BASF Corp, Eni, Reliance Industries Ltd, Marquis, Lanzajet, Shell, Petamina, and Petronas.

CERAWeek, an annual gathering organised by S&P Global, serves as the premier platform for global energy industry leaders to convene and shape the future of energy.