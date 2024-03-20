Second phase of Darul Hana project site to be identified, says Premier

KUCHING (March 20): The Sarawak government will identify an area for the second phase of the Darul Hana project, adjacent to the existing one at Sungai Bedaun residential area, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government is currently focused on advancing the second phase while actively relocating residents from several villages to Phase 1 units within the Sungai Bedaun resettlement area – a key component of the Darul Hana initiative.

Some 200 households are estimated to relocate to the units in the second phase, which will also involve parts of Sungai Bedaun area, he added.

“We will identify another area to develop Darul Hana, adjacent to the existing one. The second phase is expected to be completed by 2026,” he told reporters without disclosing details on the said area.

He was speaking when met during the breaking of fast with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) at a hotel here tonight.

The Sungai Bedaun housing project, managed by LCDA, spans over 100 acres and is designated for the resettlement of extended families participating in the Darul Hana mega development.

This project entails the construction of 426 housing units.

Currently, 209 units have been built under Package 1, with construction on the remaining 217 units set to commence this June.

It is anticipated for completion by the third quarter of 2026.