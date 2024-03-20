Sibu JPJ seizes four overloaded timber lorries

SIBU (March 20): The Sibu Road Transport Department (JPJ) has impounded four lorries for carrying excessive logs during an operation at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here on Tuesday (March 19).

Sibu JPJ head Mohamad Faizal David Jemat said all of the heavy vehicles were directed to the JPJ premises to be weighed using a portable scale to determine the total weight of the load before being found to be overloaded.

“After being weighed, it was found that the lorries were carrying an excessive load of between 59.05 to 86.90 per cent of the allowed limit,” he said in a statement.

“Summonses were issued against the drivers of the lorries for failing to comply with the conditions stipulated in the Carrier’s Licence under Section 19(1)(b)(vi) of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Act (ALPKP) 1987, and can be fined under Section 19(3) of the same act,” he added.

Section 19(3) carries a fine of not less than RM1,000 but not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, upon conviction.

The drivers, Mohamad Faizal said, will be brought to court to face charges.

“JPJ takes the matter seriously because it not only endangers the safety of road users, but the excessive loads can also cause road damage,” he said, adding that the department will conduct routine operations on heavy vehicles carrying excessive loads.