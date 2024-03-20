Sole survivor of Kapit boat mishap passes away nearly two weeks after incident

KUCHING (March 20): The sole survivor of the Kapit boat tragedy near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh on March 7 passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital around 2pm yesterday.

Muhammad Firdaus Ngui Abdullah @ Moses Ngui, 46, was the only one among the five men on the boat that capsized to be saved.

He is expected to be laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim cemetery later today.

In the incident, Muhammad Firdaus, Amerson John Nain, and Jack Balan were part of a team transporting explosives to a construction site in Nanga Tulie.

They were accompanied by police personnel Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim and Sgt Jonathan Lambet.

Tragically, the boat capsized after it was caught in a whirlpool in a section near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh around 5pm.

Four of the men were pulled underwater, but a passing boatman managed to rescue Muhammad Firdaus.

On March 9, Jonathan’s body was found near Kapit Express, while boat driver Jack was found in Sibu, and Amerson was found in Meradong.

On March 15, police found Iskandar’s body in the Seputin section of the Rajang River, about 2km from the site of the incident.