SOSHF transit home for patients expected to operate in July

KOTA KINABALU (March 20): The SOS Heart Foundation (SOSHF) transit home is expected to start operating this July.

SOSHF president Datuk Eva Susau said the transit home could ease the burden of patients, especially those coming from outside the Kota Kinabalu area.

“The transit house located near the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS) can accommodate about 20 residents at a time. It is hoped that the transit house can help in terms of accommodation facilities for patients from outside Kota Kinabalu who come for treatment.

“For now, the house is still in the process of being renovated to ensure it is comfortable to live in and we hope that more funds can be collected for the purpose,” she said after paying a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Eva disclosed that since it was established in 1981, SOSHF has sent a total of 723 patients to undergo heart surgery.