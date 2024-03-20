Work begins on new Kapit Kwang Tung Association cemetery

KAPIT (March 20): Work has begun on the Kapit Kwang Tung Association’s new cemetery at KM10 Jalan Antaroh-Jalan Bukit Goram, Sut.

Chairman Kong Sien Hua handed over the contract award to the successful contractor at the site yesterday.

He said the contractor is scheduled to complete the project by May 20 this year.

The project will involve erecting fencing and a shed.

In the same area are the Catholic Church Cemetery, Sarawak Dayak National Union Cemetery, and Foochow Cemetery.

Kong thanked the Sarawak government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for approving RM500,000 for the infrastructure works at the new cemetery.

He also thanked Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi as well as Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat for their support in applying for Unifor funding.