12 locations in Sibu to go dark this Saturday for Earth Hour

SIBU (March 21): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will turn off the lights for an hour in 12 areas for Earth Hour 2024 this Saturday (March 23).

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the locations are Sibu Gateway and Jalan Kampung Nyabor’s street lights; Ling Garden; Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang (Phase 1); Rejang Port Authority; Wisma Sanyan (external lighting); SMC chairman’s office at Level 23 of Wisma Sanyan; University of Technology Sarawak (UTS); Kolej Laila Taib; Farley Supermarket; Jalan Salim; Sing Kwong Supermarket; SMC Library, Jalan Keranji; and Sibu Central Market’s signboard.

“This year, Miri City Council (MCC) is hosting Earth Hour 2024 which will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm, and it will be broadcast live on the SMC chairman’s Facebook page.

“Joining MCC in this programme are SMC, Kuching South City Council, Sibu Rural District Council, Padawan Municipal Council, Lawas District Council, Limbang District Council, Marudi District Council, Sarikei District Council and Subis District Council,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Ting said the event will be officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, with all of the programmes arranged by MCC.

He urged members of the public to participate in the programme by switching off non-essential lights.

“This is voluntary to show our care for the Earth and our commitment in addressing climate change issue. There is no forcing, but if you can, turn off the lights.

“I would also like to call upon parents to teach their children the symbolic act because climate change is real,” he said.

Ting added that SMC was the first in Sarawak to start the Earth Hour campaign in 2010, which came to a halt in 2020 and 2021 due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In 2022, the campaign was carried out virtually.

Also present at the press conference was SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.